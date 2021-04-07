Reality TV star Kim Kardashian can now add billionaire to her long list of accolades.
Forbes claims that and 40-year-old entrepreneur “is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses — KKW and Skims — as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.”
Kardashian founded the cosmetics company KKW Beauty in 2017 to much success, thanks in part to the massive social media clout she and her family have. In 2019, she launched the shapewear line Skims. According to Forbes, the brand has pivoted during the pandemic to offer consumers the option of cosy loungewear as well.
This is the first time that she has appeared on Forbes’ rich list, and the news comes amid a high-profile divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West — who is also estimated to be a billionaire.
Forbes estimated West’s net worth at $1.8 billion, mostly from deals on his Yeezy sneaker and fashion line.
The famous couple — who were known as Kimye — started dating in 2012 and got married in a lavish Italy wedding in 2014. In a move that many saw coming, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 43, in February citing irreconcilable differences. In 2020, West had gone on a number of Twitter rants about Kardashian, their daughter North and his presidential bid. The couple share four children together.
One person who fell off Forbes’ list was Kardashian’s half sister Kylie Jenner. Forbes valued the 23-year-old’s fortune at around $700 million, citing a tough year for cosmetic sales during the coronavirus pandemic and what it said were previous overestimates of revenue from Kylie Cosmetics, now 51 per cent owned by Coty Inc.
— With inputs from agencies