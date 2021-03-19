In February, the couple announced their decision to split up after 6 years of marriage

Reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner accept the award for Best Reality Series or Franchise at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, U.S., June 16, 2018. Image Credit: REUTERS

Kris Jenner has opened up about her daughter Kim Kardashian’s divorce from rapper Kanye West in a new interview.

The famous ‘momager’ of the Kardashian-Jenner clan says she wants everyone to be happy.

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime... you know, there’s a lot of kids,” Jenner said on ‘The Kyle & Jackie O Show’, according to an E! News report. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

“I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay. That’s what you want as a mom,” Jenner, 65, added.

On February 19, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after over six years of marriage. They have four children together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for 40-year-old Kardashian.

The beauty mogul cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of the four children they share.

The announcement about their divorce comes as the show that brought them their global fame, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ is set to end after 14 years.

Asked if the couple’s divorce will be part of the final season, Jenner said she was not sure.