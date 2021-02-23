Kris Jenner, the ‘momager’ of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, might be releasing her own line of beauty products soon.
E! News reported that documents were filed to trademark ‘Kris Jenner Beauty’, ‘Kris Jenner Skin’ and ‘Kris Jenner Skincare’. The products that we could expect include cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances, according to reports.
It’s unclear when and what will be releasing, but this shift into the beauty space is not an unusual move for the 65-year-old matriarch of the famous family.
Her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have successful make-up brands — KKW Beauty and Kylie Comsetics. As is the norm for both brands, they have released special Kris-themed limited-edition product launches. Kim also owns a shapewear line called Skims.
Kris joins a spate of celebrities who have entered the lucrative beauty market. Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys and Pharell Williams have all launched beauty products in the recent past.
Incidentally, rapper Kanye West, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, had in 2020 also filed legal documents for trademarks in beauty and skincare. According to TMZ, he was expected to expand in his Yeezy clothing and sneaker line.