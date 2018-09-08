When Kanye West says he’s running for president, he means it. At least that’s what pal John Legend thinks.

“Oh, yeah. I think he’s said it multiple times... I think he’s serious,” Legend told the Sun’s Dan Wootton in a podcast posted on Friday.

“I don’t know how he would run... ,” the singer said regarding whether West would put himself up as a Republican. “If I were to guess, I’d think he’d probably run as an independent.”

West sees aspects of himself in President Trump and sees Trump’s election as a sign he could do it, too, said the singer, who’s been in the UK for British GQ’s Men of the Year awards. (He was named Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man, incidentally.)

The All of Me singer said he was “stunned” when West posted private texts they had exchanged after Yeezy declared his love for Trump, but the two reunited soon after at a baby shower and talked it out.

“I’m glad I said what I said [in the texts], and I’m glad people know what I said to him because I think so many people were worried that Kanye was saying the things he was saying and there weren’t people advising him differently,” Legend said.

As for his feelings about Trump, Mr Chrissy Teigen did not mince words.

“He’s done enough to get impeached. He’s done enough to embarrass the nation, to use the office to enrich himself and to abuse his power that he should not be president anymore, if there’s any justice,” Legend said calmly on the podcast.

“That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, because it’s a political process and legislators have to vote for it,” he continued. “But he deserves to be removed from office.”