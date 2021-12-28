Sources say it’s so he can remain close to his family

In this file photo taken on December 2, 2018 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Rapper Kanye West has bought a $4.5 million (Dh16.5 million) house across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Although the former couple, who have four children together, are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable and West has splurged $4.5 million on the property in Hidden Hills California, in order to remain close to his family, according to reports.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: Shutterstock

West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, paid $421,000 more than the original asking price so that he could purchase the home directly across from where Kardashian lives with their children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three and Psalm, two.

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, previously agreed to seek joint legal custody of the kids in their divorce, with a source explaining: “[Kardashian] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives. He will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian filed legal documents asking to be declared legally single as she and West have finished dividing up their assets.

She stated: “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.