Actor Justin Theroux has opened up about his separation with actress and former wife Jennifer Aniston, saying there is no bad blood between them.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said in an interview with the New York Times, his first in-depth interview since his split from the actress in 2017.

Following the separation after a two-year marriage, the 49-year-old actor said that although the two are on good terms, “navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

“These are actually in reality small events that take place,” he continued. “But everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough.”

“Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other,” he said. “It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be. It was heartbreaking, Only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

Theroux and Aniston are not currently linked to anyone, although the Leftovers star has been spotted with various women, including Parks and Rec star Aubrey Plaza, since their split.

“How do you combat gossip and rumour?” he added in the New York Times interview. “And it’s just on crack and steroids now. So I learnt early on, obviously, not to participate, not to spend time dwelling on it.”