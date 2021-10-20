Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears Image Credit: AP and Shutterstock

When Jamie Lynn Spears’ revealed on October 11 that she had finished writing her memoir ‘Things I Should’ve Said’, she also mentioned that she would donating a part of the proceeds to a non-profit organisation.

“I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health,” the singer posted on her Instagram along with a picture of her book cover. “I’m so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave ,because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences.”

However, fans of her sister Britney Spears weren’t a fan of the idea, saying that Jamie wasn’t supportive enough of Britney’s long-running battle to get their father removed as her conservator. In the recent past, Britney has opened up about how oppressive the conservatorship had been for her and has even slammed her family for not helping her when she needed them the most.

Now, following the backlash, the organisation This is My Brave has said they would decline Jamie’s donation.

“We Heard You. We’re Taking Action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book,” they said in their statement.

Earlier in July, Britney wrote a cryptic message about people who didn’t support her during her worst days.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” she wrote. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? [sic]”

Many felt it was a direct response to Jamie’s statements in June where she spoke on social media for the first time following older sister Britney’s public statements in her conservatorship trial.