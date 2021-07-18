Britney Spears Image Credit: AP

Britney Spears is speaking her truth and there’s no holding back now. The singer fired shots at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in an Instagram post, while also calling out her father Jamie Spears and others who are publicly supporting her now just to save face.

Britney, who is in the midst of a legal battle to have her father removed from a controversial conservatorship that she has deemed “abusive”, took to social media to take a dig at her family, including sister Jamie Lynn. Following Britney’s explosive testimony regarding the conservatorship last month, Jamie Lynn put up a video of her won saying that she has only ever supported her famous sister and been there for her privately. Britney’s father has also spoken up defending his daughter.

In her first post, Britney sent out a cryptic message to those who claim to love her publicly but have have failed to be there for her through her worst days. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? [sic]”

Answering her own question, Britney continues: “Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. ߖ? and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love !!!!”

Despite the strongly worded message, Britney was far from done venting her rage. In a second post, she singled our Jamie Lynn and her father for the parts they supposedly played in the 13-year conservatorship she has been subjected to.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! ,” posted Britney, referring to the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she was honoured with the Icon Award.

Jamie Lynn has been criticised by Britney fans over her silence on the subject of her sister’s conservatorship. She first took to Instagram to address Britney’s legal situation on June 28, saying that she has “only loved, adored and supported” her sister, and that she does not stand to profit from her conservatorship.

Britney also took a moment addresse the documentaries being made on her life, taking aim at films such as the New York Times’ Emmy-nominated ‘Framing Britney Spears’, along with BBC’s ‘The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship’.

“I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I’m way past all that and have been for a long time,” wrote Britney on her Instagram.

In her tirade, Britney also addressed trolls singling her out while giving a reason why she has quit music for now. “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years ... I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas… And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit!!!!”

Legal battle

Last week, Britney won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end a 13-year-long conservatorship and tearfully pleaded for the court to oust her father immediately from the role of controlling her business affairs.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has been a major figure in the conservatorship since he set it up in 2008 when his daughter had a mental health breakdown. He is currently the sole person in charge of her $60 million estate.

“You’re allowing my dad to ruin my life,” Spears told the Los Angeles judge by phone. “I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she added.

Speaking for about 10 minutes on Wednesday, Spears, 39, said she had always been “extremely scared of my dad.” She said she was fed up with multiple psychological evaluations in the last 13 years and wanted the conservatorship brought to an end without another one.

“I’m not a perfect person ... but their goal is to make me feel like Im crazy,” Spears said.