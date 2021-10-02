Britney Spears Image Credit: Instagram.com/britneyspears/

It looks as if Britney Spears is feeling her freedom. The pop star posted pictures of herself on a tropical vacation following Wednesday’s court ruling to suspend her father as conservator of her estate.

In the photos, posted on Instagram, Spears is seen on an island retreat where she has been vacationing with fiance Sam Asghari.

In a separate video, Spears is seen riding on a boat with Asghari and a small crew. “A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating!!!!!!” she wrote, earning congrats in comments from pals Paris Hilton and Iggy Azalea.

She posted additional video from that boat trip, showing tropical blue waters as they approach an island covered with vegetation. “Having the time of my life here!!!!!” she wrote, including five smiling emojis.

“Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation,” an insider told People, the day of her most recent conservatorship hearing, which she didn’t attend. “She wanted to take the stress off ahead of today.” Though the couple’s destination wasn’t revealed, the singer has recently vacationed in Hawaii.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Image Credit: AP

Wednesday was, of course, a huge day in Spears’ legal struggle to disentangle herself from a 13-year conservatorship overseen primarily by her father. Dad was booted as conservator of her estate, and the judge laid out a path for ending the legal arrangement entirely.

“I do believe that the suspension of James Spears as conservator … is in the best interest of the conservatee,” Judge Brenda J. Penny said Wednesday. “The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment, which requires the immediate suspension of Jamie Spears today.”

Jamie Spears was ordered to hand over all assets to certified public accountant John Zabel, who was hand-picked by his daughter’s team and will take over as an interim fiduciary adviser and temporary conservator of the estate. A hearing is scheduled for November 12 regarding the impending end of the protracted conservatorship.

FILE - This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britney Spears' father has filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years. James Spears filed his petition to end the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File) Image Credit: AP

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said in a statement Thursday denouncing the decision to suspend her client. She called the move “a loss for Britney.”