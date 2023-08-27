Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has shared a thought-provoking statement on Instagram, just weeks after he was forced to apologise for an alleged anti-Semitic post.

The actor, 55, sparked outrage at the start of this month when he posted: “They killed this dude named Jesus … what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove”.

He later deleted the post and clarified that he was talking about an unnamed close friend who had betrayed him in some way.

When he apologised shortly afterwards, he said: “I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offence and I am sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more.”

“I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always.”

Undeterred by the potential drama of sharing his innermost thoughts, he’s back at it again. This time, he shared a black image with white capital letters reading: “Crisis does not create character … it reveals it …” He didn’t bother with a caption, so no context for the meaning of the post has been given.