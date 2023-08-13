Jamie Foxx has stepped out in public for the first time since the controversy over his alleged ant-Semitic remark, for which he had apologised on Aug. 5 — and deleted the post — after an intense backlash.

Ever since the infamous incident, Foxx had not been spotted in public. However, according to 'Page Six', the actor was spotted by the paparazzi for the first time since his public apology on social media.

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor was spotted donning an Amiri long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers heading to his car for an unknown destination, though it is assumed that he merely went out for shopping or a drive.

His now deleted post on Instagram was a very cryptic message which people couldn’t make head or tail of. The post said: “They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

The 55-year-old actor was blasted by social media users for his message.

Foxx was silent for some time, but later deleted the post and apologised saying it wasn’t targeted at the Jewish community, but was instead a personal post where he was referring to someone else who had “betrayed” him.

In his apology post, he wrote: “I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offence and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.”

He added: “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’, nothing more.”

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who had earlier supported the post, took back her message and wrote: “This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.”