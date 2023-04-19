Sharing the news via his social media pages, the filmmaker posted a picture of the script which he wrote, but it only showed the cover page.

“I’m honoured to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy?” he wrote in the caption, adding, “Costumes, production design, and more now up and running.”

On Twitter, Gunn also engaged in a conversation with fans who wondered who gave him notes on the script if he, at the same time, is the co-head of DC Studios. “Listening to constructive criticism is the lifeblood for any writer,” he responded to the question, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“So as the head of DC Studios, I give the script to people I trust (like my exec Chantal Nong or DC comics writer @TomKingTK) and get their thoughts about what works well and what could work better so I can improve the script,” he explained. “I’ve always tried to take the notes that will actually make the film better and I argue about the ones I think won’t work.”

Gunn went on: “This process has worked for me because I have been blessed in the partners I’ve chosen to work with - we are all moving towards one thing: making the movie better. And I can put my ego aside and be open when I need to be and convincing when I need to be.”

“I KNOW this is not the case for everyone (and it wasn’t always the case for me as a writer),” the 56-year-old noted.

“Again, I’m blessed in this way. But that’s how notes work, and I’m not going to suddenly stop taking them because I’m the head of a studio. #writing #SupermanLegacy.”

Gunn will also serve as director for ‘Superman: Legacy’ based on the script he co-wrote. The film marks the first project in the new DC Universe as supervised by Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran.