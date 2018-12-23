Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 38, is reportedly dating 22-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu.
Despite the 16-year age gap, their relationship is progressing quickly, reported US Weekly.
“Jeanne is very mature for her age. She’s quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she’s a really great and well-rounded person. She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious,” the publication quoted a source as saying.
The duo was spotted together in London in July and then in Greece a month later.
Gyllenhaal has previously been romantically linked to stars such as Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Kirsten Dunst.