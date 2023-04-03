American supermodel Gigi Hadid put to rest the controversy surrounding Varun Dhawan lifting her in his arms onto the stage on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening on Saturday night.

It looked spontaneous, but Varun said it was planned, and the video even shows RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani cheering Gigi after she's brought back by Dhawan to the spot where the celebrity guests had gathered. Social media users, however, slammed Varun for mishandling a woman and alleged that Gigi looked affronted.

The super model carried off effortlessly her white and gold Chikankari saree paired with a gold statement blouse, both by Mumbai's best-known fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Responding to the outpouring of criticism, Dhawan said: "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things."

Now that Gigi seems to be lauding him, Varun's critics can finally look for another "cause to vent about"!

The model who is in the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) took to her Instagram, where she shared a slew of photos from the Gateway of India, posing with her team and drinking coconut water.

"Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India."