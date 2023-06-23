Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke announced a settlement Thursday in the defamation case that he launched against her after she accused him of rape in 2014. The settlement comes after nearly a decade of suits and countersuits.

"I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one," Kesha said in her statement. "I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved." Kesha, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert, said in the statement that she "cannot recount everything that happened." "God only knows what happened that night," she said.

Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, wished Kesha well in his statement and said he's hoping to put the case in the past.

"For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years," Dr. Luke said. "It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life." He added, "I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone."

Attorneys for both parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The two were set to stand trial in New York later in the summer over allegations that burdened both camps for years and actively involved some of music's biggest names, including Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Avril Lavigne and Taio Cruz. The legal dispute began in 2014 when Kesha sued Dr. Luke over allegations of verbal abuse and alleged sexual assault.

Dr. Luke then countersued Kesha for defamation, arguing that her claims that he raped her in 2005 were false. He also alleged that Kesha had made incorrect and false claims to Lady Gaga about him.

In 2020, New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter ruled that Kesha had defamed Dr. Luke in a private text message to Lady Gaga. In the text message, sent in 2016, Kesha said that she and Katy Perry had been raped "by the same man," in reference to Dr. Luke. Perry testified in a deposition that she had not been raped by the producer. The judge ruled the text was defamatory despite it being a private message.

Without a settlement, the defamation trial was set to begin on July 19. The New York Court of Appeals ruled on June 13 that Dr. Luke would be considered a public figure in the trial, meaning the burden of proof that Kesha defamed him would have been higher, per Reuters.