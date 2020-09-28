Wonders never cease as James Cameron announces that the ‘Avatar’ sequels are close to completion. The director recently revealed that he is “100 percent complete” on filming ‘Avatar 2’ and “95 percent” complete on ‘Avatar 3’, during a Zoom interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit.
“COVID hit us like it hit everybody… We lost about four and a half months of production,” said the director who has also promised fans ‘Avatar’ 4 and 5. “As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already.
“Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver ‘Avatar 2’, we’ll just start working on finishing ‘Avatar 3’,” the director added. “So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting. We’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about 10 percent left to go. We’re 100 percent complete on ‘Avatar 2’ and we’re sort of 95 percent complete on ‘Avatar 3’.”
The second Avatar film will focus on the offspring of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana), Entertainment Weekly revealed earlier. ‘Avatar 2’ is now set to hit theaters in December 2022.