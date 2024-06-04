"The Garfield Movie" triumphed at the North American box office in its second week of release, as "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' faded to third place, industry estimates showed Sunday. In the UAE, "Garfield" clocked 61,780 admissions, while "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" saw 81,641 admissions in its second week of release.

"Garfield" and "Furiosa" had battled for the top spot during the long Memorial Day weekend, and ultimately, the "Mad Max" prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy prevailed.

But this week, Sony's animated reboot about the lazy cat who loves lasagna, starring Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as the orange feline, was expected to win with $14 million in ticket sales, Exhibitor Relations said.

Bouncing back up to second place was Paramount's animated "If," which stars Cailey Fleming as a young girl who, along with neighbor Ryan Reynolds, embarks on an adventure to reconnect forgotten made-up playmates with their children.

"If" took in $10.8 million, just ahead of Warner Bros' "Furiosa" - the fifth installment in Australian director George Miller's "Mad Max" post-apocalyptic action series - at $10.75 million.

Fourth place again went to 20th Century action sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," at $8.8 million, and in fifth was Universal's action-comedy "The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, with $4.2 million.