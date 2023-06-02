Taking to Twitter, he shared the video and wrote, "HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei'd. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away. The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II. Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love. I've built my career on an " Audience First" mentality and that will always serve as my North Star. Congratulations to my Fast Family & Universal Studios on the global success of FAST X and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the Fast franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide. "Daddy's gotta go to work" ~ HOBBS."