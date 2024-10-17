With the 2022 horror hit 'Smile', Hollywood director Parker Finn flipped the concept of joy on its head, turning something as simple as a smile into something sinister.

Now, with 'Smile 2' releasing in the UAE cinemas on October 18, Finn returns to true form by delving deeper into the psychological underpinnings of fear, trauma, and fame.

Actress Naomi Scott plays Skye Riley, a world-famous pop star struggling with isolation and the haunting forces around her.

In an interview with Gulf News, Finn discusses the challenges of making a sequel, the complexities of Skye’s character, and why horror remains a powerful medium for tackling dark and complex themes.

Excerpts from our chat …

Naomi Scott plays a troubled pop singer in 'Smile 2', out in UAE cinemas on October 18

You’ve clearly subverted the whole idea of what a smile represents. Normally, we associate it with joy, but Smile took it in an unexpected direction. How did you come up with the idea to use smiles as a symbol of fear?

There’s definitely a strong sense of irony. Smiles are something we all use to show kindness, friendliness, familiarity, and they’re deeply ingrained in us from childhood. But beyond that, I’m fascinated by how smiles can be masks. In our daily lives, there’s this expectation to keep up appearances, to signal that everything’s okay on the outside, even if it isn’t. It’s about what we choose to bury or hide and then mask with a smile.

Naomi Scott plays a very troubled diva in Smile 2. I sense there’s a lot of unresolved grief and trauma in her, which brings to mind the saying, “Fame is a lonely place.” Does the film explore the darker side of fame?

Absolutely, and you’ve hit the nail on the head. Skye Riley is an internationally famous pop star. By day, she’s surrounded by people who adore her, but that level of fame puts her on this island, making her feel incredibly lonely. She struggles with the authenticity of her relationships because everything is influenced by her fame. There’s also the public expectation that she can’t really talk about what’s going on inside. Unlike the first film’s protagonist, Rose, who was desperate for someone to believe her, Sky can’t talk to anyone. That difference in her journey fascinated me.

Director Parker Fiiinn believes that Naomi Scott will be seen in a different avatar in 'Smile 2'

What motivated you to make Smile 2? There’s always a risk with sequels; do you feel the pressure to match the success of the first?

Yes, there’s definitely pressure. It was crucial for me to approach Smile 2 organically, to lean into what made the first one resonate with audiences. The decision to come back was all about the character, story, and themes I felt excited to explore. Smile 2 has its own unique identity, even though it shares a universe with the first. It’s a story that could only be told after the first one, and that was the main reason to return.

Mental health can still carry stigma in many parts of the world. Horror films that explore mental health risk seeming insensitive or triggering. How did you handle that balance?

It all goes back to character and positioning the audience correctly. Genre films, especially horror, can be a powerful way to explore difficult topics. By aligning the audience with the character’s experience, it becomes a way to hold a mirror to society and personal anxieties. Horror allows us to do that in a unique way. While the film can be triggering, it’s rated for an adult audience for a reason. Filmmakers exploring these themes need to do it thoughtfully, and I approached it with that mindset.

Q: Naomi Scott is known for her role as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and her angelic look contrasts with her troubled character here. What made you choose her?

A: I’ve been a fan of Naomi since Aladdin, Power Rangers, and even her early work like Lemonade Mouth. She’s incredibly talented, but when I met her, I saw a side of her that hadn’t been on screen yet. She was eager to take on something challenging, something that pushed her. We hit it off creatively, and she became my partner in bringing this complex character to life. Smile 2 will reveal a new side of her that audiences haven’t seen before.

US actor Kyle Gallner, British actress Naomi Scott and US filmmaker Parker Finn arrive for the global premiere of "Smile 2" at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles on October 14, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

How important is blockbuster success for you? Smile became a sleeper hit, but now you have a legacy to uphold. Do you feel that weight?

For me, the most important thing is staying true to the story and creating something that audiences connect with. Blockbuster success and box office numbers are, of course, amazing and humbling, but ultimately, I want to tell human stories. If I can connect with a big audience while doing that, it’s the best reward.

