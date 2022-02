The ‘Meet the Parents’ actor spoke to Esquire and revealed that they’re happy to be back together.

Their romantic relationship was rekindled after Stiller, 56, and Taylor, 50, decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he’d be able to see the kids during the lockdown.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” he told the outlet. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Ben Stiller Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Stiller and Taylor share two children together — daughter Ella Olivia, 19, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 16.

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you,” Stiller continued, touching on how his relationship with Taylor progressed over the last two years.

Stiller added, “Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me, this is something that doesn’t work for me.’ If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.’ “

In May 2017, the couple released a joint statement to People magazine, announcing their separation 17 years after exchanging vows in Kauai, Hawaii.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” Taylor and Stiller said in the statement.