Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is using his platform to denounce a rise in anti-semitism and other forms of hate across the US.

Following a recent visit to Auschwitz, the former governor of California, 75, pondered how “we stop this from ever happening again” in a 12-minute speech he shared on YouTube, noting he doesn’t “want to preach to the choir here”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Today, I want to talk to the people out there who might have already stumbled into the wrong direction, into the wrong path,” he explained.

“I want to talk to you if you’ve heard some conspiracies about Jewish people or people of any race, gender or orientation and thought, ‘That makes sense to me.’ I want to talk to you if you’ve found yourself thinking anyone is inferior or out to get you because of their religion or the colour of their skin or their gender...”

He further said, quoted by ‘People’, “I don’t know the road that’s brought you here, but I’ve seen enough people throw away their futures for hateful beliefs, so I want to speak to you before you find your regrets at the end of that path”.

He referenced his father, who reportedly belonged to the Nazi party, and “the broken men that I grew up surrounded by” in his home country of Austria after World War II, who “felt like losers” because they “fell for a horrible loser ideology. They were lied to and misled, into a path that ended in misery”.

Schwarzenegger said: “Throughout history, hate has always been the easy path, the path of least resistance. I get it, it’s easier to find a scapegoat for a problem than to try to make things better ourselves. But let me be clear, you will not find success at the end of that road”.