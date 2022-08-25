Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are getting divorced after 25 years of marriage.
People magazine reported that Flavin filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from Stallone on August 19 at a court in Palm Beach, Florida.
Flavin told People: “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”
Stallone’s statement to People said: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”
Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, got married in 1997. They first met in 1988 at a restaurant when Flavin was 19 and the ‘Rocky’ actor was 42.
They have three daughters together: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.
Earlier this year, the couple marked their 25th wedding anniversary.
Stallone shared on Instagram along with pictures: “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”
Flavin also posted a set of pictures on Instagram and wrote: “Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”