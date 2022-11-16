A man reportedly opened fire at Hollywood actress Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers, and the couple made a narrow escape. TMZ reported that the man fired at the couple’s truck in Los Angeles on Monday in an apparent road rage incident.
The man got irate with the couple when they stopped to search for parking. He drove his car in front of them, which the couple allowed, but then he shot at the truck. The shot hit the back of the driver’s seat but no one was hurt.
TMZ reported that Richards was shaken up by the shooting and arrived at her filming set in tears. A crew member on set had seen the bullet hole on the actress’ car and notified 911.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.
Richards, 51, and Phypers, 50, started dating in December 2017 and got married in Malibu in 2018.
She shares two daughters, Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with her first husband, ‘Two and a Half Men’ actor Charlie Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006. In 2020, Richards adopted daughter Eloise, 11.