Prepare for an adrenaline-packed revival as 'American Gladiators' gears up for a triumphant return, this time on Amazon Prime Video.

The iconic competition series is set to make a comeback, courtesy of MGM Alternative and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Flor-Jon Films, the production company founded by co-creator Johnny C. Ferraro, as confirmed by Deadline.

Renowned as one of the pioneering reality competition shows, 'American Gladiators' thrusts amateur athletes into the arena, where they reportedly face off against both fellow contestants and formidable gladiators in a series of gruelling challenges, including the legendary Eliminator.

According to Deadline, this revival brings back beloved competitions like Gauntlet, Hang Tough, and, of course, The Eliminator, promising viewers a nostalgic yet revitalized experience.

Across the pond, the format has seen a resurgence with the British version captivating audiences and becoming one of the country's biggest entertainment series launches in nearly a decade, securing a swift renewal for a second season.

Originally launching in syndication in 1989, 'American Gladiators' became a staple of television, captivating audiences for seven years before its hiatus.

It was rebooted by NBC in 2008, with two seasons under its belt, featuring hosts Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali.

Despite previous attempts to bring back the show, including efforts by A. Smith & Co. and the duo of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the return of 'American Gladiators' has remained elusive until now.

The recent surge of nostalgia around the brand, including ESPN's '30 For 30: The American Gladiators Documentary' and Netflix's 'Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators,' has reignited interest in the series, as per Deadline.

Now, with Johnny C. Ferraro's collaboration with Range Sports and Amazon's commitment to expanding its unscripted offerings, the stage is set for a thrilling comeback.