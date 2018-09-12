It turns out, what Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has always wanted to do is direct.

At least that’s allegedly Berry’s next move, as Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday that the X-Men star is planning to make her feature directorial debut with the mixed martial arts action drama Bruised.

Berry will also star in the project as a disgraced MMA fighter forced to rehabilitate herself and her career to provide for her son.

The Monster’s Ball actress is currently filming John Wick 3 opposite Keanu Reeves and will be taking several of her Wick universe connections along into her next project.

John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Pictures has joined Bruised as a producer, along with Entertainment 360 and Linda Gottlieb, Deadline said. Additionally, the fight choreography team from Wick will join Berry on the film.