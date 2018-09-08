Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company touted the jade and rose quartz vaginal eggs as a way for women to balance their hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse and increase bladder control, prosecutors said.

Goop also sold a floral blend that it said would help prevent depression.

Now, the company has agreed to pay $145,000 (Dh532,511) in civil penalties and offer refunds to some customers to settle a lawsuit brought by 10 California counties claiming that the advertisements were not backed by competent and reliable scientific evidence, according to Napa County court records.

“It’s important to hold companies accountable for unsubstantiated claims, especially when the claims have the potential to affect women’s health,” Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, whose office joined in on the lawsuit, said in a statement.

In an email on Tuesday, a Goop representative said the company believes there’s an “honest disagreement” about the claims, but wanted to settle the case “quickly and amicably.”

“This settlement does not indicate any liability on Goop’s part,” the company said in the statement. “While the company has not received any complaints regarding these product claims, it is happy to fully refund any Goop customer who has purchased any of the challenged products.”

The settlement, which also bars Goop from making claims about the efficacy of its products without scientific evidence, comes just four days after the lawsuit was filed. Goop is also prohibited from manufacturing or selling any misbranded, unapproved or falsely advertised medical devices, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

While it’s unclear how many customers purchased the products based on how they were advertised, authorities said the penalty is based on the limited sales of the products in California. The jade and rose quartz eggs — which according to the company are made exclusively for Goop — sell for $66 and $55, respectively.

The Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, which sells for $22, is still advertised as a product that can be used frequently to “help prevent ‘shame spirals’ downward toward depressive states,” according to Goop’s website.

Customers who purchased the products between January 12 and August 31 of last year are eligible for a refund.