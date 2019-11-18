Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana and Kate Hudson Image Credit: Reuters, AFP, supplied

Hot on the heels of Dubai favourite Shah Rukh Khan taking fans on a treasure hunt across the city, it is now time for Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana to chart out their own adventures as part of the emirate’s latest marketing campaign called ‘A Story Takes Flight’.

In three short clips, that have been posted on social media and the Visit Dubai official website, each actress is seen exploring a different experience in Dubai.

In the first video, titled ‘Feel the soul of the city’, Hudson is seen strolling through the alleyways of Souk Al Kabeer and Bastakiya, the city’s historic centre, with a voice-over asking: “Where is Kate?” Her journey leads her to the Bur Dubai abra station, with brief flashes that show the ‘Mother’s Day’ actress experiencing Dubai’s nightlife by taking a shot at karaoke.

Paltrow’s adventure, meanwhile, starts out in Bastakiya as well, before leading the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actress to Jumeirah where she’s seen trying out watersports with the Burj Al Arab hotel in the background. Paltrow’s ‘Fuel your sense of discovery’ video also ends in a nightclub before fading out.

Saldana’s tour, titled ‘Find another point of view’, takes the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star out of the city and into the Hatta desert where she is seen at a Bedouin camp. It isn’t long before the bright lights beckon and the actress can be seen riding a bike into the city with the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline stretched out before her. Her travels ultimately lead her to City Walk, where she is seen pointing into the distance, saying: “Whoa, what’s that?” Her clips end with a shot of the Dubai Frame.

A Visit Dubai explainer states: “Join Gwyneth, Kate and Zoe as they each experience a different story of Dubai. Watch as their journeys unfold, each discovering the magic of the city with surprises around every corner. From watching falcons soar across the desert, to exploring where the beginnings of Dubai were born — their stories are guided by unexpected connections to the people of Dubai.”

In February, Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’, as he’s popularly called, went on an adventure for Dubai’s #BeMyGuest campaign. In a series of six videos, the actor was seen visiting top tourists spots in the city, while reaching out to fans to help him solve clues and discover his next adventure.

In the final episode, titled ‘The Revelation’, Khan is given three coins that spelt out: ‘Be my guest’. With his new discovery, Khan takes the treasure to the beach where he sets eyes on a mystery blonde woman hiding behind the rim of a large straw hat and reading a book. She is later revealed as Paltrow.