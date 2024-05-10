Dubai: Want to top up your customer experience? Then keep pressing the investment button on new technology to raise the digital game.

A new report suggests that 72 per cent of respondents are keen to attain operational efficiency on customer experiences. And that 49 per cent of them leveraging digital experiences for the same. “This underscores the pressing need for strategic investments in technology and process optimisation to streamline operations and elevate overall customer experience,” the report finds.

Titled ‘Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2024’, the survey also found that 76 per cent of respondents are investing in AI to help with the CX effects. That’s more or less a given under current market circumstances.

Notably, 82 per cent of companies are leveraging customer feedback and surveys, while 59 per cent are investing in customer journey mapping to chart ‘seamless’ interactions across touchpoints.

In addition to the primary solutions that Middle East organisations will prioritise, the report also provides insights into the anticipated timeline. A substantial 89 per cent of companies in the region are poised to make investments in CX solutions within the next year.