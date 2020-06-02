Lea Michele Image Credit: AP

‘Glee’ star Lea Michele found herself trending on Twitter on June 2 for all the wrong reasons when former co-star Samantha Marie Ware called her out for making her life “living hell” on the sets of the hit TV show.

Ware made the revelation in response to a tweet by Michele where the actress posted a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that has swept across the US in wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officer.

Samantha Ware in Glee Image Credit: Supplied

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” Michele posted on Twitter.

However, Ware took the opportunity to call Michele out on this occasion, responding: “LMAO. Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘[expletive] in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Soon after, Michele started trending on Twitter, even as other ‘Glee’ cast members, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, reacted to the accusations by showing support for Ware.