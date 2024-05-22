"Bad Boys are in the Middle East and it looks like a nice place for our fifth Bad Boys film," declared Hollywood actor Will Smith as soon as he strode into the sea-facing hotel suite in Dubai along with his co-star from his buddy action film, Martin Lawrence, for a sit-down interview.

The two comic heavyweights are in the UAE this week for the global premiere of their fourth installment of their hit buddy cop franchise 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena. The movie, always set against the backdrop of Miami featuring Smith and Lawrence as endearing cops, will enjoy a theatrical release in the UAE on June 6.

"Having the world premiere of Bad Boys in Dubai is gigantic for us, and after that, we are going to have the first premiere of a Hollywood film in Riyadh. So starting in Dubai and Riyadh for the Bad Boys global launch in the Middle East is gigantic for us. We are honored and ecstatic to be here... The hospitality here is amazing," said Smith in a roundtable interview along with Lawrence.

The cast and crew of 'Bad Boys: Do Or Die' in Dubai. Director Bilall Falah, actor Will Smith, actor Martin Lawrence, and director Adil El Arbi

In the beloved action-comedy 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die,' Smith and Lawrence play the lovable cop duo Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who employ unconventional methods of nabbing criminals.

Their fourth film follows the familiar template of blending action, comedy, and smart one-liners that made Bad Boys one of the biggest grossers in Hollywood. The first installment was out in 1995 and was directed by Michael Bay. The other three chapters in this hit glossy franchise, including Ride Or Die, have been directed by the Moroccan-Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

"It was really important for us to capture that friendship [between Mike and Marcus]. That’s what’s really at the center. The concept of ‘Ride Or Die’ is friendship, camaraderie, and partnership. We just really wanted to make it a point to focus on that and enjoy it," said Smith.

Lawrence, who is a constant with Smith in the Bad Boys franchise, claims that the two have seen each other grow as people and as actors.

"Just working with this guy [Will Smith], just just to see his growth, and how far he's come has been such a pleasure for me ... I couldn't have a better partner couldn't have a better partner," said Lawrence.

The camaraderie wasn't limited to the big screens alone. In our tightly-monitored twenty-minute conversation, the two displayed admirable chemistry and partnership.