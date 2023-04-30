The 27-year-old actress, who portrays a car crash survivor in the new drama movie, has revealed that she loved working with her ex-partner on the project, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“There were things in the original script that I’d be like, ‘I don’t think it would...’ or ‘That, I’d find a bit hard to say’ or ‘Do you mind if I give a stab at this?’” Florence - who dated the director between 2019 and 2022 - told Sky News’ ‘Backstage Podcast’.

Florence Pugh

“And (Zach) was completely cool with that and I think because he does know me so well and knows how I perform and knows what he wanted from me as a performer it meant that I could also then ask the same of him, and that was an amazing experience to have.”

“It was very free for everybody on set, not just me - he wrote the film for me, but every actor and every character had the ability to show up on the day they were working and mean something, and if they needed to change something, they’re more than welcome to bring it to light.”

Florence confirmed her split from Zach, 48, last year. The actress also confessed that she was still feeling emotional about their break-up. She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine, “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”