FILE PHOTO: World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Justice League – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 13/11/2017 - (L-R) Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

English football fans are used to seeing heroes emerge in the historic FA Cup, but may not often witness the sport cross over with the world of Superman and Batman as it did on in Tottenham Hotspur’s third-round clash with Middlesbrough.

Supporters at the match at Middlesbrough’s Riverside stadium, along with millions watching across the world, would have seen digital billboards around the ground light up with the words ‘#ReleaseTheSnyderCut’ in designated minutes during play.

The slogan is part of a campaign to pressure Warner Bros to release director Zack Snyder’s cut of the movie ‘Justice League,’ which features major characters from the DC comic book universe such as Superman, Batman, The Flash and Wonder Woman.

Snyder left the 2017 project in post-production and was replaced by Joss Whedon, who made considerable changes to the film which was released in November that year to mixed reviews.