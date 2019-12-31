Longoria was in town for the Global Gift Gala — but what else did she get up to?

Eva Longoria Image Credit: AFP

Actress Eva Longoria spent some quality time in Dubai recently in December, after attending the annual charity auction Global Gift Gala, of which she is an honorary chair.

Longoria took time out to indulge in a bit of retail therapy with the Dubai Shopping Festival, and fielded questions on her fashion inspiration (Victoria Beckham, who Longoria just spent her holidays with!), her one-year-old son Santiago and her upcoming projects. Check out what she had to say below...

Q: Hi Eva.

A: Hi.

Q: Welcome to Dubai.

A: Thank you.

Q: What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

A: Go see my son.

Q: What word would you use to describe your shopping habits?

A: Spontaneous.

Q: If you could go shopping with anyone in the world, who would it be?

A: Victoria Beckham.

Q: Why?

A: Because no one knows style like Victoria.

Q: What’s one thing you want to remember 10 years from now?

A: The laugh and giggle of my son as a baby.

Q: Do you have any secret talents?

A: I can sew, I actually sew very, very well. I make dresses for my friends... I make Halloween costumes for my son.

Q: Any projects you’re excited about in 2020?

A: I’m directing two feature films!

Q: What’s one song that always gets stuck in your head?

A: I don’t know that song, how does it go? ‘It’s a small world after all, it’s a small world after all.’ Now it’s gonna get stuck in your head.

Q: What are you reading?

A: I’m currently reading a book called ‘Factfulness’, which is about facts of the world [and] about how good the world is actually doing.

Q: Tell us about a fashion trend you hope never goes out of style?

A: Sneakers! This whole athleisure wear, I hope it never goes out of style.

Q: Any secret fashion or beauty hacks you’ve learned in all these years?

A: A fashion hack I have learned is always alter your clothes. Nothing will fit you right off the rack and if it does, you’re lucky.

Q: Name one thing that has to be in your make-up bag, no matter what!

A: Mascara has to be in my make-up bag.

Q: Heels or sneakers?

A: Sneakers.

Q: Tell us a secret.

A: A secret! I’m wearing fake lashes.

Q: What was the last performance you saw?

A: Ricky Martin.

Q: If you could see any one band or artist perform — present or past — who would it be?

A: Ricky Martin.

Q: When you buy something new, do you wear it immediately or do you wait for the perfect event?

A: I wear it immediately, like in the store!

Q: If you had to eat one dish for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A: Oh, tacos.

Q: What’s something you plan on doing while you’re here?

A: Going to the desert.

Q: What’s your favourite way to spend a day off?

A: Spa.

Q: When was the first time you visited Dubai?

A: About 10 years ago.

Q: What was your first impression of it?

A: Impressive.

Q: Has your perspective of Dubai changed since then?

A: Not really, still impressive.

Q: Last questions, do you want to take a selfie?