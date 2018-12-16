What initially lifts ‘Dumplin’’ is that Will is already comfortable in her own skin and generously proportioned body when the story kicks in, and has no problem taking on haters. Her spirit and love for Dolly Parton were bequeathed to her by Rosie’s sister, Will’s beloved Aunt Lucy (Hilliary Begley), a big woman who has recently died. Will is still in mourning, but also living her life, working and hanging with her bestie (Odeya Rush). Her only real problem is Rosie, who regularly leaves Will salads in the fridge, meals that read like a reproach. Rosie is monstrous, or really should be, but that would make for a very different movie than this adamant smile- and tear-jerker.