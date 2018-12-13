Scott Derrickson, who directed and co-wrote the 2016 film ‘Doctor Strange’, will helm a new installment of the movie.
A search for a scriptwriter is about to get underway, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange, a doctor/master of the mystic arts, as will Benedict Wong, who played his right-hand man, Wong.
Rachel McAdams, who played Stephen Strange’s love interest, is likely to return as well.
Doctor Strange was last seen de-materialising in the $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion)-grossing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, where one of his lines of dialogue served as the inspiration for the title of the fourth Avengers movie, ‘Avengers: Endgame’.