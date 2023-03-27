Actress Brooke Shields opened up about her friendship with King of Pop Michael Jackson and said the star once lied that she was his girlfriend.

Back when she was 28 years old, Jackson told a live TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was his girlfriend but he was reportedly in a relationship with someone else, reports mirror.co.uk.

Now 57, Shields said: “I called him up and I think I said, ‘This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this. I am having a shot at a normal life - you cannot drag me into crazy town.’”

She claims Jackson laughed it off and despite their closeness as friends, the pair never dated.

Late pop star Michael Jackson

She added: “There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me and I said, ‘No! Stop! We are just friends and you need me as a friend.’

“I remember the early days when other actresses were after him and he was kind of cute, before the shift. But it never even crossed my mind,” she told The Times.

In her upcoming documentary titled Pretty Baby, Brooke is overcome with emotion as she sits at her dining table with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier Henchy as they discuss the 1978 film of the same name.

She said she doesn’t understand why her mother didn’t help her when filming an intimate scene and claims director Louis Malle snapped at her for making a repulsed face.

Her co-star Keith tried to reassure her, saying it’s all pretend and make-believe.

Rowan says she will never watch the movie before asking her mother: “Would you have let us (do that) at the age of 11?”

“No,” Brooke replies instinctively and her shoulders collapse.

Speaking about the scene in a new interview, Brooke said she found it difficult to speak to her daughters about the decision to make the film.

“That was... that was hard for me, to not justify my mom to them, but when they asked me, I thought, ‘Oh God, I have to admit this’.”