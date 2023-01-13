Less than two months after his divorce from reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian, controversial American rapper Kanye West has allegedly tied the knot.

According to a report in TMZ, the 45-year-old West married his employee Bianca Censori, who works in his retail apparel firm ‘Yeezy’, in a private ceremony.

TMZ also reports that the controversial musician and his alleged better-half were spotted in public wearing wedding rings on their fingers.

Kanye was first pictured wearing his band last week, with sources telling TMZ that the ring symbolises his commitment to her following the ceremony. The website even published photos of the couple at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Kanye’s latest song, named ‘Censori Overload’, offers further clues about the new relationship. But it's yet to be known how they met or struck a bond.

While reports him of him re-marrying is gaining traction, the couple is yet to register their marriage. Neither have they put out any statements about their latest relationship status.

A report in Daily Mail has also pointed out about Censori’s uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife Kim.

While there’s very little known about Censori, her Linkedn page says she joined the Yeezy team in November 2020 and lists herself as the Head of Architecture for the brand. She reportedly grew up in Melbourne in Australia.

Twinning in fashion:

Incidentally, apart from her physical similarity with Kanye’s ex Kim, they also seem to have similar wardrobe choices.

Both seem to gravitate towards figure-hugging outfits.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012, married in 2014 and filed for divorced in 2021 after having four children together.

According to Guardian, West is paying his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support, and both will share custody of children.

Both Kim and Kanye have openly spoken about the difficult phase after getting divorced. While Kim has spoken about her issues with the rap mogul, West has opened up about being parenting after divorce.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” West said about the pair’s four children during a January 2022 “Hollywood Unlocked” interview.