Deepika Padukone's fans can't keep calm as the actress' hit song 'Deewani Mastani' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Bajirao Mastani' got featured on The Academy's official Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Oscars' official page The Academy shared Deepika's dance video and captioned it, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

The clip showed Deepika dancing to the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

As soon as the video was posted, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Deepika's Bajirao Mastani co-star and husband Ranveer Singh reacted and wrote, "Mesmeric!"

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Thank you @theacademy."

One of the users wrote, "Deepika as Mastani is iconic so mesmerizing u can't take your eyes off her."

Another user commented, "Now The Academy is finally giving the recognition that Bollywood deserves."

"Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time," another comment read.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the film was released in the year 2015 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film marked Deepika and Ranveer's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their romantic drama film 'Ram Leela'.

Last year, Deepika made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' which has been nominated in the 'Orginal Song' category this year.

Before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava earned a standing ovation for their electrifying performance, Deepika announced the performance and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3.'