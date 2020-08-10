Actor Antonio Banderas has announced on his 60th birthday on August 10 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The ‘Mask of Zorro’ star posted on Twitter, along with a picture of himself as a child, that he is doing well and has mild symptoms.
“I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet,” Banderas wrote in Spanish, according to The Guardian.
The Spanish star added: “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion.”
Banderas is best known for his roles in film such as ‘Desperado’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mexico’.
Other major stars to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim and Doja Cat.