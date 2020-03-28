He is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment

Joe Diffie arrives at the 12th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Al Wagner/Invision/AP

A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Adkins released a statement from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie said in the statement. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the 90s including, ‘Honky Tonk Attitude,’ ‘Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,’ ‘John Deere Green,’ ‘Third Rock From The Sun’ and ‘Pickup Man.’