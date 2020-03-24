Danny DeVito Image Credit: Agencies

Some might say that Danny DeVito is a national treasure that needs to be protected. And DeVito seems to agree.

The 75-year-old American actor sent a video message to fans urging them to stay home and stop the spread of the COVID-19, potentially protecting his life in the process.

“I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home. I mean everybody. We got this virus, this pandemic, and young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people, and then next thing you know, I’m out of there!” said DeVito.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo asked DeVito to encourage his fans to stay inside, said the actor.