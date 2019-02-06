And enjoying it can feel like an act of rebellion. Which I totally get. I have kids and grievances of my own and blah blah blah. I can’t deny that the glum, resentful, not-giving-a-damn masculine vibe of ‘Cold Pursuit’ has its appeal, as does Moland’s blunt knack for efficient screen violence. As for the star, Neeson has whittled his winter persona down to a haggard nub of weary anger, purging any inkling of gentleness, melancholy or self-awareness. The deadpan extremity of his performance is almost funny, except that in light of what we know now about Neeson’s past, it’s not funny at all. The thirst for revenge, in movies as in life, almost necessarily involves the dehumanisation of its target. And if the movie itself is best taken as a joke, it’s a very bad dad joke.