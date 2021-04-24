Showrunner of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is penning the script for new movie

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and Winter Solider Image Credit: Disney+

Captain America’s shield will rise once again for the big screen with news confirming that a fourth film tracking the superhero’s adventures is now in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, announcing that the script is being penned by Malcolm Spellman, who serves as the showrunner on ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solder’, along with Dalan Musson, who is a writer on the Disney+ Marvel series.

The Falcon and Winter Solider Image Credit: Dinsey+

While no casting announcements have been made, the series, which concluded its first season on Friday, saw [SPOILER] Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson or The Falcon pick up the shield and emerge as the new Captain America.

Up until now, the first three ‘Captain America’ films, along with ‘The Avengers’ movies starred Chris Evans as Steve Rogers who wielded the shield. However, in ‘The Avengers: Endgame’, Steve hands the shield over to Sam, asking him to pick up the mantle and carry forward Cap’s legacy.

Captain America Image Credit: Supplied

It is expected the film will continue on from the series and watch Sam return as Captain America for his first big screen adventure, hopefully with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) by his side.

In the case of Marvel, the emergence of a Black Captain America comes at a historical time when the US is dealing with the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter movement that swept across the globe. It would be a shame if the writers choose to go down a different path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and return with a white savior to pick up the mantle in cinemas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no director has been announced as yet to helm the fourth film.