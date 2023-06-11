Things seem to be breaking bad for Bryan Cranston’s fans as the actor shared some sad news with his five million followers, leaving them devastated.

The actor has “set the record straight” and revealed that he’s taking a break from acting when he reaches his 70th birthday.

Cranston, 67, took to Instagram to share that when he turns 70 in 2026, he’s “hitting pause”.

“I am not retiring,” he assured his fans, before delivering some equally sad news. “What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy [expletive] — 70,” he went on in the caption of his latest post.

“I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things,” he added.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Cranston explained how “hitting pause” will allow him to “spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven’t been able to in the last 25 years, not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into — well, let’s be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences.”

He then spoke of how his pause will “reset” his career, with him then gushing over the “unbelievable ride” that he had had for over two decades.

“I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities,” he said, adding: “That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas on how to play characters that I’m being offered.”