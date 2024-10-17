Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to reports. He was 31. Reports claim the member of the hit boy band fell from the third floor of his hotel in Argentina. But it's yet to determined if he accidentally fell from his balcony or if it was an act of self-harm.

According to Reuters, the local police were called when they were notified by the hotel manager about a loud noise at the back of the hotel. The singer was found in the hotel's patio on Costa Rica street in the upscale Palermo neighbourhood with grave injuries. Medics confirmed his death on the spot, according to a statement given by the local police authorities.

The police were notified after they recieved a 911 call about an aggressive hotel guest who was possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol creating a commotion and trying to destroy his entire room. At that point, it wasn't known that the individual was Payne.

An autopsy is being conducted now with the authorities investigating the circumstances behind Payne's death. Footages of his shocked fans gathering outside the hotel are now doing the rounds on social media.

His sudden death has shocked the music industry. He's survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he co-parented with former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, and his parents along with his two older sisters.

The 'For You' singer was catapulted to global fame after his now disbanded group 'One Direction' delivered back-to-back hits with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Horan. The band of five members was first formed in 2010 after they appeared on the UK version of 'The X Factor', a hit reality show.

In the past, Payne has been open about his struggle with alcohol and substance abuse. In 2023 summer, he had observed six months of being clean. In the past, he has also spoken about undergoing therapy for his mental health.

"I am sober now, over 100 days ... I feel amazing. I freel really, really good and the support from the fans has been really, really good, so I am super happy," said Payne in an interview with IFL TV.

Several reports claim that he was in Buenos Aires to attend a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne, who became a mammoth success with his boys from 'One Direction', delivered hit songs including 'What Makes You Beautiful'. The British band officially disbanded in 2016. The singers then tried to pursue a solo career in the music world.

Born in England in 1993, Payne was 16 when he became a part of 'One Direction' and courted worldwide fame. The band sold more than 70 million records worldwide. After the members broke away from the band, Payne released his debut single 'Strip That Down' in 2017. He's also known for his single hits 'Get Low With Zedd' and 'For You With Rita'.

In an interview with BBC in 2019, Payne had spoken about courting fame and adoration as a teenager.

"I was very confused about fame when it all happened; and learning to be a person outside of your job was difficult. But now I feel I get it. I'm a lucky boy," he said during that interview.

As soon as the news of his sudden death spread, musicians from across the globe expressed their shock and grief.

Paris Hilton called the news "so upsetting".

"Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP, my friend," wrote Hilton on her social media.

Singer Charlie Puth expressed his shock at Payne's tragic end.