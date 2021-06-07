Maya Henry and Liam Payne Image Credit: instagram.com/liampayne/

Singer Liam Payne has called it quits with model Maya Henry less than a year after they announced their engagement.

The former One Direction member got candid about being bad at relationships and seeking therapy in an interview with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said, after confirming that he had split from Henry.

Payne, 27, and Henry, 20, reportedly got engaged in August 2020 after starting dating in 2019.

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point,” Payne said. “I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

The singer previously dated singer Cheryl Cole from 2016 until their break-up in 2018; they share a son, Bear Grey Payne.