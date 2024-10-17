Washington: In a candid discussion at Wondermind's inaugural Mental Fitness Summit, Selena Gomez revealed the profound impact her mental health challenges have had on her personal life, particularly her relationship with her bedroom.

The summit held virtually on World Mental Health Day, served as a platform for Gomez to share her experiences and insights into her ongoing mental health journey, according to E! News.

Gomez, the star of 'Only Murders in the Building', spoke openly about why she no longer feels comfortable sleeping in her own bedroom. "I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore," she explained, adding, "I associate it with such a really dark time."

The 32-year-old artist described the debilitating nature of anxiety, reflecting on how it kept her from leaving her bed for years.

"You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit," she emphasized, underscoring the importance of personal growth in overcoming mental health challenges.

During her talk, Gomez recounted a particularly restless night leading up to the summit.

"As recent as last night, I was in bed and I couldn't fall asleep 'til about four, and it was just because my mind was simply racing," she said, adding, "I just kept saying over and over again, 'This will pass. Just let it go through your body and it'll go away,' and of course, eventually, I fell asleep."

Having previously opened up about her battles with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, Gomez highlighted the value of discussing her struggles with trusted individuals.

She expressed gratitude for the support of her mother, Mandy Teefey, with whom she co-founded Wondermind.

"I still have days where I need my mom, like, my mommy," Gomez shared, adding, "And then there are also moments for me, I just allow myself to be vulnerable and cry and just talk it out."

Gomez also spoke about the liberation she found in sharing her mental health journey.

"I tend to isolate. There are moments, of course, where you need to be on your own and feel things," she noted.

"I didn't accept help; I just wouldn't. And I found complete freedom in sharing everything I've been walking through because I know that other people feel that way too," the 'Rare' star added, as per E! News.

She concluded by emphasizing the importance of acknowledging mental health struggles.