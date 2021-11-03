Britney Spears Image Credit: AFP

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has filed papers in a Los Angeles court in order to immediately end the controversial conservatorship that he has held over her pop star daughter for 13 years. Soon after that, Britney made the revelation that it was her mum’s idea all along.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter,” the court papers filed on November 1 stated, according to Vulture. “Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship. So it is said in no uncertain terms, Jamie believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately. Jamie will not seek to continue to serve as Conservator.”

In an image provided via Felicia Culotta, clockwise from top left: Lynne, Jamie, Britney, and her siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan Spears at the Pepsi 400 Nascar race in 2001. Image Credit: NYT

Jamie was already suspended as Britney’s conservator in September and he had filed to end the court conservatorship at that time. The arrangement was expected to be terminated at a hearing on November 12.

In the new papers, it stated that “Jamie has always and will always have Britney’s best interests at heart” and that he supports a “full and transparent examination of the conservatorship and has every confidence that said review will put to rest the outlandish, scurrilous and irresponsible speculation that has accompanied the media circus surrounding these proceedings.”

The papers also claim that Jamie believes that the legal arrangement to control Britney’s finances and personal affairs was necessary as her life was in “shambles” 13 years ago.

“The mission has been successful and it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life,” the papers stated. “Not tomorrow or next week, now.”

Britney Spears Image Credit: instagram.com/britneyspears

No one was happier about the latest episode in this long case than Britney herself. In a now-deleted post, the ‘Lucky’ singer revealed that it was her mother Lynne Spears who came up with the idea of the conservatorship.

“The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” read the image Britney posted. In the caption she shared her joy at being freed.

“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’” Britney wrote.

“Before I go any further, forgive me in advance,” she continued. “It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore!!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent [do].”

She added: “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”