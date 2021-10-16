Britney Spears Image Credit: AP

Christmas has come early for Britney Spears who’s on the hunt for a bit of cheer following the high-profile conservatorship legal battle she has waged and won against her father Jaime Spears.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her freshly decorated Christmas tree, while sharing her vulnerable side with her fans as she spoke of her future with uncertainty.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake!!!,” she wrote in her post. “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me!!!”

Spears, who has long been a person of interest with the paparazzi, also raged at the them in her post. “The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it’s like they want me to do something crazy!!! So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame !!!”

The ‘Toxic’ singer also lamented about being treated with such scrutiny without doing wrong by anyone.

“I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!! I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!,” she added.

The next court hearing is set for November 12, which will likely mark the end of the conservatorship. Earlier, her father was removed from his role as overseer of her life and career. A CPA has been appointed as a temporary co-conservator until December 31.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Spears began to have very public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, and she lost custody of her children.