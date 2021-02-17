It’s no secret that there’s never been a better time in all of history to be a nerd.
Cashing in on the resurgence of the popular tabletop RPG ‘Dungeons and Dragons’, game publishers Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast are throwing their hat in the film franchise ring, with Paramount Pictures picking up the project.
With ‘Star Trek’ star Chris Pine already attached to lead the cast, and Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith joining the actor, interest in the project is already pretty high.
And now, according to a source with knowledge of the film and as reported by Vulture, ‘Bridgerton’ breakout star Rege-Jean Page — arguably the TV hottie of the year — has also been added to the cast.
Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley of ‘Game Night’-fame are set to direct the film from a screenplay they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio.
Page was recently nominated for both a SAG Award and an NAACP Image Award for his role in ‘Bridgerton’, a performance that have won him fams around the world.
Page will also be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend with musical guest Bad Bunny.
The actor broke out as the Duke of Hastings on the Shonda Rhimes-produced period romance ‘Bridgerton’. According to Netflix, a record 82 million households around the world watched ‘Bridgerton’ in its first 28 days of release.